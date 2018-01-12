Getty Image

It’s been more than two months since Markelle Fultz was officially shut down by the 76ers due to his mysterious shoulder ailment. Fultz recently returned to the team to go through practices and even 5-on-5 work, but while it’s been described as the “final stage” of his return to play program, there still isn’t an official timetable for when he’ll be back in uniform.

Everything about the situation has been weird, from him changing his shooting form leading up to the season due to the injury to the decision not to sit him down initially to him shooting left-handed at one point to the vague updates and lack of any kind of planned return date. The hope from Sixers fans was he would return to the form that made him a top overall pick coming out of Washington once his shoulder soreness subsided (which reportedly happened in early December).

Initial videos of Fultz shooting were promising, as it appeared he was at least closer to that college form, although his deep shot did look a little quick and like he was pushing the ball to the rim.