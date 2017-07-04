76ers on Twitter

Kevin Durant was named the NBA Finals MVP less than a month ago and, on Monday, the All-NBA forward reportedly agreed to a two-year contract to remain with the Golden State Warriors. Just hours later, though, Durant was simply a basketball fan taking in the action of the Utah Summer League and the battle between Jayson Tatum’s Boston Celtics and Markelle Fultz’s Philadelphia 76ers.

With that as the backdrop, it didn’t take long for Durant to appreciate the work of the No. 1 overall pick in Fultz and he displayed that love on Twitter.

Fultz got some 💩 with him. The hesi pull-up jimbo was smooth. Probably don't understand what I just said if u don't REALLY hoop — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 4, 2017

Durant’s basketball lingo didn’t slip past die-hards, as he referred to the smooth, controlled nature of Fultz’s offensive attack. That has been the basis by which many NBA pundits have fallen in love with the former Washington Huskies standout and he certainly put on a show that created excitement for fans of the Sixers.