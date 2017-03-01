Getty Image

The Washington Wizards picked up an important victory on Tuesday night and Markieff Morris was in the middle of it all. Washington outlasted the Golden State Warriors with a four-point win and, even with Kevin Durant out of the lineup for much of the evening, knocking off the best team in the league is never a bad thing.

In the final moments of the game, Morris stepped to the free throw line and effectively sealed the result with two makes at the three-second mark to up the margin to four. Following the game, he shed a bit of light on his “inspiration” for that clutch shooting and, well, it wasn’t necessarily suitable for work.