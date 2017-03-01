Top 5 NBA Dynasties

Markieff Morris Said He Put His ‘Big Nuts’ To Use In The Wizards Win Over The Warriors

03.01.17 17 mins ago

Getty Image

The Washington Wizards picked up an important victory on Tuesday night and Markieff Morris was in the middle of it all. Washington outlasted the Golden State Warriors with a four-point win and, even with Kevin Durant out of the lineup for much of the evening, knocking off the best team in the league is never a bad thing.

In the final moments of the game, Morris stepped to the free throw line and effectively sealed the result with two makes at the three-second mark to up the margin to four. Following the game, he shed a bit of light on his “inspiration” for that clutch shooting and, well, it wasn’t necessarily suitable for work.

TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSMarkieff MorrisWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Around The Web

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP