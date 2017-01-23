Dunks Of The Week Of 1-2-17

Marquese Chriss Showed Off His Crazy Athleticism On A Thunderous Alley-Oop

01.22.17 1 hour ago

Phoenix Suns rookie Marquese Chriss is as raw as a mixed greens salad, but he’s dripping with athletic talent. The 2016 first-round draft pick out of Washington is tall, long, fast and bouncy. All of those characteristics were on display on this alley-oop he hammered home against the Toronto Raptors. He completely lost Lucas Nogueira on a back cut, and though T.J. Warren nearly overshot the lob pass, Chriss extended his arms way above the rim to get the ball.

Chriss gave up his body to finish the jam, and he was slightly lucky not to hurt himself on the landing. It’s the reckless abandon one would expect from a teenager playing in the NBA, especially one with the attitude Chriss has. The Suns are going nowhere this year, but Chriss’s bursts of talent are among the few bright spots in Phoenix, to go along with the continuing breakout of Devin Booker.

TAGSMarquese ChrissPHOENIX SUNS

