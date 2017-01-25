Is Carmelo Anthony Done With Knicks?

Marquese Chriss And Eric Bledsoe Teamed Up For A Beautiful Half-Court Reverse Alley-Oop

01.24.17 22 mins ago

It has been another long season for the Phoenix Suns to this point, but things have been looking up in the recent past. The Suns entered Tuesday’s match-up against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the heels of back-to-back victories and, within the first few moments, Phoenix generated an impressive highlight-worthy play.

Lead guard Eric Bledsoe pulled up from near the half-court line and delivered a picture-perfect alley-oop pass in the direction of athletic rookie forward Marquese Chriss. From there, the lottery pick injected some style into the proceedings, catching the pass and swiftly turning it into a beautiful reverse jam.

Admittedly, Chriss has struggled this season and that is no surprise for a first-year player that many scouts were split on after just one season at Washington. Still, the 6’10 forward is unequivocally explosive for a player his size and Chriss showed off some of the athletic package that caused NBA Draft evaluators to salivate just a few months ago.

The Suns might not be very good as a team right now, but there are plenty of reasons to watch this team on a nightly basis. Two of those reasons were on display here, with the team’s best player in Bledsoe joining forces with a potential pillar of the future in Chriss, and magic happened.

