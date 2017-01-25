It has been another long season for the Phoenix Suns to this point, but things have been looking up in the recent past. The Suns entered Tuesday’s match-up against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the heels of back-to-back victories and, within the first few moments, Phoenix generated an impressive highlight-worthy play.

Lead guard Eric Bledsoe pulled up from near the half-court line and delivered a picture-perfect alley-oop pass in the direction of athletic rookie forward Marquese Chriss. From there, the lottery pick injected some style into the proceedings, catching the pass and swiftly turning it into a beautiful reverse jam.

Because we like you guys, here’s another view 🔨#WeArePHX pic.twitter.com/GMlhtrnMRJ — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 25, 2017

Admittedly, Chriss has struggled this season and that is no surprise for a first-year player that many scouts were split on after just one season at Washington. Still, the 6’10 forward is unequivocally explosive for a player his size and Chriss showed off some of the athletic package that caused NBA Draft evaluators to salivate just a few months ago.

The Suns might not be very good as a team right now, but there are plenty of reasons to watch this team on a nightly basis. Two of those reasons were on display here, with the team’s best player in Bledsoe joining forces with a potential pillar of the future in Chriss, and magic happened.