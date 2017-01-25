Is Carmelo Anthony Done With Knicks?

Marquese Chriss And Eric Bledsoe Teamed Up For A Beautiful Half-Court Reverse Alley-Oop

01.24.17 1 hour ago

It has been another long season for the Phoenix Suns to this point, but things have been looking up in the recent past. The Suns entered Tuesday’s match-up against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the heels of back-to-back victories and, within the first few moments, Phoenix generated an impressive highlight-worthy play.

Lead guard Eric Bledsoe pulled up from near the half-court line and delivered a picture-perfect alley-oop pass in the direction of athletic rookie forward Marquese Chriss. From there, the lottery pick injected some style into the proceedings, catching the pass and swiftly turning it into a beautiful reverse jam.

Admittedly, Chriss has struggled this season and that is no surprise for a first-year player that many scouts were split on after just one season at Washington. Still, the 6’10 forward is unequivocally explosive for a player his size and Chriss showed off some of the athletic package that caused NBA Draft evaluators to salivate just a few months ago.

The Suns might not be very good as a team right now, but there are plenty of reasons to watch this team on a nightly basis. Two of those reasons were on display here, with the team’s best player in Bledsoe joining forces with a potential pillar of the future in Chriss, and magic happened.

TAGSEric BledsoeMarquese ChrissMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESPHOENIX SUNS

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP