Marreese Speights Just Obliterated Tyreke Evans With This Poster Jam

12.28.16 17 mins ago

Jamal Crawford is the Clippers’ reigning Sixth Man of the Year, but Marreese Speights has been a revelation for L.A. this season. The big man isn’t necessarily known for his athleticism, so it was a bit of shock when he came barreling through the lane with bad intentions on this massive poster slam on Tyreke Evans Wednesday night early in the fourth quarter. Speights finished with 11 points and four rebounds on the night, but was just 4-of-12 from the field and 2-of-7 from downtown.

Evans would get the last laugh as New Orleans went on to win 102-98. The Pelicans guard has been sidelined for most of the season with a knee injury, so he can be forgiven for not wanting to get up and contest that dunk. He otherwise played well against the Clippers tonight, finishing with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-4 from behind the arc, in just 16 minutes of action.

Anthony Davis led the way for New Orleans with 20 points, five rebounds, three steals, and a block, while rookie Buddy Hield chipped in 17 points, six rebounds, and a pair of steals. Chris Paul returned after missing a few games with a sore hamstring to drop 21 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in the losing effort.

