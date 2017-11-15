Marvin Bagley Left Duke’s Game Against Michigan State After A Nasty Eye Poke By A Teammate (UPDATE)

11.14.17 1 hour ago

ESPN

The most highly-anticipated game of the 2017-18 college basketball season tipped off on Tuesday night, as top-ranked Duke and No. 2 Michigan State faced off in the Champions Classic in Chicago. There were a number of players to watch if you want to check out the game’s collection of future pros, but few possess the hype of Blue Devils freshman Marvin Bagley III, who was the No. 1 recruit in America last year.

The issue was Bagley had to get taken into the locker room early in the game. He was going up for a rebound alongside another Duke player, Javin DeLaurier, and came down in pain after DeLaurier’s finger found its way into his right eye. Here’s a video of the incident, a warning that it’s not for the faint of heart.

Marvin Bagley left Duke’s game against Michigan State after this nasty eye poke…

A post shared by DIME on UPROXX (@dimemagazine) on

Bagley was on the ground for some time, and Duke even put up a wall to try and keep the cameras from catching him as he was tended to by the team’s doctors.

Around The Web

TAGSCollege BasketballDUKE BLUE DEVILSmarvin bagleyMICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP