The most highly-anticipated game of the 2017-18 college basketball season tipped off on Tuesday night, as top-ranked Duke and No. 2 Michigan State faced off in the Champions Classic in Chicago. There were a number of players to watch if you want to check out the game’s collection of future pros, but few possess the hype of Blue Devils freshman Marvin Bagley III, who was the No. 1 recruit in America last year.

The issue was Bagley had to get taken into the locker room early in the game. He was going up for a rebound alongside another Duke player, Javin DeLaurier, and came down in pain after DeLaurier’s finger found its way into his right eye. Here’s a video of the incident, a warning that it’s not for the faint of heart.

Bagley was on the ground for some time, and Duke even put up a wall to try and keep the cameras from catching him as he was tended to by the team’s doctors.