Marvin Bagley III finished the 2016-2017 basketball season as one of the best high school players in the country. After that, things got very interesting for the five-star big man, as Bagley III went through the process to graduate early, reclassify and commit to join Coach K and the Duke Blue Devils for the 2017-2018 college season.

Though it remains to be seen if Bagley III will be eligible at the outset, the presumptive top-five pick in the 2018 NBA Draft is already on campus in Durham and seems to be making friends with other members of the basketball team. One such friend is fellow five-star prospect Gary Trent Jr. but, this week, video surfaced of Trent Jr. absolutely thrashing Bagley III in a game of NBA 2K.

How is Marvin Bagley TRASH at 2k!? 😂 @mb3five @gtrentjr2 A post shared by Overtime (@overtime) on Sep 4, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

Yes, you are seeing a (very) lopsided 20-0 score and, while we don’t know how the rest of the game played out, it seems safe to assume that Bagley III finished on the losing end. This isn’t exactly an indictment on the super-prospect’s ability to, you know, actually play basketball in real life but that won’t stop the jokes from flowing about Bagley III’s seeming incompetence with a controller in his hand.

Gary Trent Jr. and Marvin Bagley III will be a lot of fun to watch this season at Duke, but at least one of them is bad at NBA 2K.