Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III is a near-unanimous top five prospect when it comes to the 2018 NBA Draft, and that is even more impressive when considering he was long projected as a member of the 2019 class before reclassifying. The talented big man wasted no time making an impression with a record-setting debut in a Blue Devils uniform, but when the team’s first showcase game arrived against Michigan State, Bagley III was forced to the sidelines early with a brutal eye injury.

On Saturday, though, Bagley III was able to put his entire skill-set on full display in an overtime win over fellow top prospect Mo Bamba and the Texas Longhorns. In short, it was a breakout performance and one that should turn plenty of heads.

Bagley III finished the afternoon with 34 points (on 12-of-19 shooting) and 15 rebounds in the 85-78 win, and there were plenty of highlight-reel plays along the way. He is known for his athleticism (and upside, as a result), but Bagley also flashed more awareness in this game, including high-low passing.