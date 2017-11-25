Marvin Bagley III Showed Off His Elite NBA Potential In Duke’s Comeback Win Over Texas

11.24.17 32 mins ago

Getty Image

Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III is a near-unanimous top five prospect when it comes to the 2018 NBA Draft, and that is even more impressive when considering he was long projected as a member of the 2019 class before reclassifying. The talented big man wasted no time making an impression with a record-setting debut in a Blue Devils uniform, but when the team’s first showcase game arrived against Michigan State, Bagley III was forced to the sidelines early with a brutal eye injury.

On Saturday, though, Bagley III was able to put his entire skill-set on full display in an overtime win over fellow top prospect Mo Bamba and the Texas Longhorns. In short, it was a breakout performance and one that should turn plenty of heads.

Bagley III finished the afternoon with 34 points (on 12-of-19 shooting) and 15 rebounds in the 85-78 win, and there were plenty of highlight-reel plays along the way. He is known for his athleticism (and upside, as a result), but Bagley also flashed more awareness in this game, including high-low passing.

Around The Web

TAGS2018 NBA DraftDUKE BLUE DEVILSmarvin bagleyNBA Draft 2018TEXAS LONGHORNS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP