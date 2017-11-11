Getty Image

Nov. 10 was very kind to Coach K and the Duke Blue Devils, even before the team took the floor for its 2017-2018 season opener.

Earlier in the day, No. 1 prospect R.J. Barrett committed to play in Durham during what many expect will be his only college season, and that continued an impressive trend for the program in attracting some of the best talent in the country.

One such player is current Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III, who made headlines by reclassifying in time to join the Blue Devils a year early. Friday doubled as his debut at the college level, and in short, the returns were absolutely tremendous.