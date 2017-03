Getty Image

Marvin Williams isn’t exactly a spring chicken at this point in his NBA career. The former (and controversial) No. 2 overall pick is now 30 years old after entering the league in 2005, and while he is a quality player in his own right, Williams isn’t exactly known for explosive athleticism at this juncture. On Friday, though, Williams hopped in a time machine and annihilated Bismack Biyombo with a poster-worthy dunk.