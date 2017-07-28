Getty Image

The story of 2017 for the summer for the Toronto Raptors is not what happened, but what could have happened. If the Raptors had LeBron they would have beat the Cavaliers. If they trusted themselves more they could have gotten further.

But they also could have gotten much worse if Kyle Lowry decided to sign elsewhere. And president Masai Ujiri could have signed with the Knicks

Now, Ujiri says their job is to be the best in the East on their own. The Raptors GM says his team needs to “figure it out” against the Cavaliers and hopes it’s enough of a motivation for his team to come together this fall.