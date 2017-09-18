Mason Plumlee Is Heading Back To The Nuggets On A Multi-Year Deal

09.18.17 12 mins ago

Getty Image

As the NBA offseason reaches its final days, it’s important to remember that not every team’s roster is completely solidified. Carmelo Anthony‘s fate remains uncertain. Dwyane Wade could be bought out, thought that may not come until the season starts.

The Denver Nuggets, however, may have put their final pieces together. It was reported on Monday that the Nuggets re-signed Mason Plumlee to a multi-year contract.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported a pretty hefty contract for the former Duke center on Monday morning, a 3-year, $41 million deal that should keep him in Denver for a while.

Around The Web

TAGSDENVER NUGGETSMason Plumlee

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 3 days ago 8 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 6 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP