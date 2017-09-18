Mason Plumlee Is Heading Back To The Nuggets On A Multi-Year Deal

Getty Image

As the NBA offseason reaches its final days, it’s important to remember that not every team’s roster is completely solidified. Carmelo Anthony‘s fate remains uncertain. Dwyane Wade could be bought out, thought that may not come until the season starts.

The Denver Nuggets, however, may have put their final pieces together. It was reported on Monday that the Nuggets re-signed Mason Plumlee to a multi-year contract.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported a pretty hefty contract for the former Duke center on Monday morning, a 3-year, $41 million deal that should keep him in Denver for a while.