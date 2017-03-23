Adidas

If you love the Masters and all-white kicks, adidas has a golf shoe for you.

The three-striped shoe company is breaking out a special pair of their Boost golf shoe to honor the pimento cheese sandwich all your friends who have been to Augusta National have undoubtedly raved about.

The shoe itself looks pretty clean, with the pimento cheese motif hidden on the sockliner. The rest of the upper is white, which is supposed to honor the sandwich’s white bread. The green accents on the heel and sole pay homage to the course and the green jacket golfers receive if they will the Masters tournament, the course’s signature event.