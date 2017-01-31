Matt Barnes Reignited His Feud With Derek Fisher Over Barnes’ Ex-Wife

Getty Image

Matt Barnes brought up a little history with Derek Fisher on Monday night.

The NBA veteran was more than happy to readdress his infamous feud with Fisher on, of all things, a Bleacher Report Instagram post. The post featured a quote about his current relationship with Gloria Govan, the ex-wife of Barnes.

The quote, which was taken from a wide-ranging interview Fisher gave to the site, was enough for Barnes to comment and remind everyone exactly what happened during this so-called feud: Barnes drove nearly 100 miles and beat the hell out of Fisher.