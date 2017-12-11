Matt Barnes Couldn’t Help But Call Out His Haters In A Retirement Announcement

#NBA Jumpstart #Golden State Warriors
12.11.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

I suppose we can see this as Matt Barnes‘ proverbial ride off into the sunset. Much-maligned throughout his career for his prickly demeanor and an insatiable penchant for both instigating and promulgating beefs well beyond their natural shelf-life, Barnes made himself a pariah around the NBA for much of his career, while simultaneously endearing himself to his teammates and his team’s fan base.

And after a 14-year career that finally culminated in an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors last season, Barnes has apparently reconciled himself to the fact that it’s time to tackle life beyond basketball. On Monday, he announced his retirement from the NBA via an Instagram post.

In typical Barnes fashion, it ran the gambit from expressing appreciating to the game and the fans who have supported him over the years, to an intractable need to lob a few final verbal hand-grenades at anyone who doubted him or criticized him over the years.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSMATT BARNESNBA Jumpstart

Best Of 2017

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

12.11.17 4 hours ago 3 Comments
The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 7 hours ago 4 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

12.11.17 8 hours ago 17 Comments
All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP