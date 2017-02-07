Of Course Matthew Dellavedova’s Shoes Have A ‘Hustle’ Colorway

Getty Image

Chinese shoe company Peak signed Matthew Dellavedova to a contract this offseason and gave him his own signature shoe, the Delly 1. It’s a simple low-top design, similar to the look of the Nike Kobe 11s he wore prior to signing with Peak, and now they are going on sale to the public.

Well, at least the public in Dellavedova’s home country of Australia as the Delly 1s are not yet available in the United States, where Peak only sells Tony Parker and Dwight Howard’s signature shoes. The Delly 1s hit the Australian market for pre-order and there are six colorways to choose from.

Most of the colorways are pretty self-explanatory. There’s “Team Green” and “Team White” in the Milwaukee Bucks colors, “Down Under” featuring the green and yellow worn by Australia’s national team and the “College” colorway in red, white and blue for St. Mary’s, where Delly went to school.

However, there are two colorways with very Dellavedova names. There’s “Defender,” which is a gray color with a green Peak emblem on the side, but the best is “Hustle,” which is just a black shoe.