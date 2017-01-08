Joel Embiid's Rocky Road To Success

Meek Mill, Who Knows Something About Taking A Loss, Is Trying To Help Joel Embiid Win An All-Star Spot

01.08.17 1 min ago

NBA All-Star voting has changed quite a bit this year, in case you hadn’t heard. Not only do fans get to decide who starts; players and certain media personnel now make a portion of that vote as well, and the league has made the process that much easier by simply allowing you to mention your favorite player’s name on social media with the hashtag #NBAAllStar.

Obviously, one of the concerns is that players will just vote for themselves and/or their teammates, which if everybody did that, it’d be a wash. There’s also the curious case of Zaza Pachulia, who for the second year in a row is coming alarmingly close to winning a starting spot thanks to overwhelming support from his home country of Georgia.

But now there’s another wrinkle that we maybe didn’t fully anticipate: the phenomenon of enlisting your famous friends to help you get more votes. That’s what rapper Meek Mill is doing for his buddy Joel Embiid.

You might remember Meek Mill from such things as losing a high-profile rap beef to Drake and/or getting dumped by Nicki Minaj. But that’s neither here nor there. What’s important is that we get Joel “The Process” Embiid into the All-Star Game by any means necessary, and Meek Mill, despite a rocky year, still has the star power to help make that happen. Vote or die, people.

