It’s a strange time in Memphis right now as the Grizzlies look like a team that is on the decline.

They just fired head coach David Fizdale in an attempt to turn their season around, and there are plenty of rumblings that Fizdale was butting heads with star big man Marc Gasol. On that note, Memphis is built around a pair of older players who are rather hard to move in Gasol and Mike Conley.

Now, there’s a new twist to the story, as Memphis could be on the verge of an ownership shakeup. According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, a recently-triggered clause in the franchise’s ownership agreement is set to change the way the Grizzlies’ front office operates.