Metta World Peace Has Signed With Stephen Jackson And Chauncey Billups’ BIG3 Team

11.13.17 1 min ago

USA TODAY Sports

There’s still seven months until the start of the second BIG3 season, as Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league wrapped its inaugural season back in August, but the fledgling hoops league is already working towards making some big additions for Year 2.

The BIG3 announced earlier this fall they would be adding an extra roster spot for a co-captain on each team, to allow teams to sign more big name players, and on Monday we got some big news regarding a new signing, as well as some old faces returning to the league.

Metta World Peace is headed to the BIG3 next season, joining the Killer 3’s squad led by Stephen Jackson and Chauncey Billups.

The Killers 3s have made the first major move of the BIG3 off season with the signing of their new co-captain: Ron Artest aka Metta World Peace. The announcement marks the first of eight anticipated co-captain signings, as the league previously announced expanded rosters in 2018 with each team adding an additional co-captain. Artest, who legally changed his name to Metta World Peace will play under his former moniker, a name with a storied NBA history including a Championship title, an All-Star nod, and a Defensive Player of the Year Award. He joins Chauncey Billups and former Indiana Pacers teammate Stephen Jackson on the Killer 3s.

TAGSBig3metta world peaceRON ARTEST

