There’s still seven months until the start of the second BIG3 season, as Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league wrapped its inaugural season back in August, but the fledgling hoops league is already working towards making some big additions for Year 2.

The BIG3 announced earlier this fall they would be adding an extra roster spot for a co-captain on each team, to allow teams to sign more big name players, and on Monday we got some big news regarding a new signing, as well as some old faces returning to the league.

Metta World Peace is headed to the BIG3 next season, joining the Killer 3’s squad led by Stephen Jackson and Chauncey Billups.