Turns out not every dragging you see online is pure of heart. In the case of Mia Khalifa and Gilbert Arenas, in fact, it looks like the brand new feud between the two was a grasp for publicity ahead of a talk show partnership.

If none of the above makes any sense, you are not among those thirsty for the latest news about former adult actress and noted internet sports fan Mia Khalifa. She’s a big fan of Washington sports and consistently puts herself in the internet spotlight, whether it’s outing athletes trying to meet her or taunting opponents of her sports teams.

Earlier this week, though, it looked like she was putting herself on blast when Arenas published a crude Instagram post that featured a series of DMs from Khalifa that went unanswered by the former Washington Wizard.