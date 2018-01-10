The Heat Stunned The Raptors In Toronto On A Game-Winning Layup By Wayne Ellington

#Miami Heat
01.09.18

Tensions were high on Tuesday night in Toronto as the Raptors played host to the Miami Heat. At one point in the third quarter, a fight broke out mid-play between Serge Ibaka and James Johnson, one which led to both guys throwing punches and getting ejected.

There was still a game to finish up after this, though, one which remained close for the entire final frame. In the end, the Heat were able to come out on top thanks to some heroics from Wayne Ellington.

Miami had the ball on the sideline with a hair over three seconds left. The inbound pass went to Ellington, and Raptors forward Pascal Siakam made a mistake, overpursuing as he tried to catch up to the sharpshooting guard. This gave Ellington a lane to the rim, where he was able to lay the ball in with 0.3 seconds left to give Miami a 90-89 victory.

