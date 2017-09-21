Getty Image

Despite the fact Michael Beasley has been on six NBA teams in his 10 year career, the Baltimore native still believes in his ability and the ability of his teammates no matter what team he plays on. On Tuesday, as a newly minted member of the Knicks, Beasley held court for Knicks media day giving more quotables than your favorite rapper.

One thing Beasley believed was that if things broke right, the Knicks could make the playoffs. It stands to note that some form of “if things broke right” about the Knicks has been said since the franchise last won an NBA Championship in 1973. Nevertheless, Beasley’s