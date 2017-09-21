Michael Beasley Compares Himself To Carmelo Anthony And Plans To Play Until He’s 43

#NBA #New York Knicks
09.21.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Despite the fact Michael Beasley has been on six NBA teams in his 10 year career, the Baltimore native still believes in his ability and the ability of his teammates no matter what team he plays on. On Tuesday, as a newly minted member of the Knicks, Beasley held court for Knicks media day giving more quotables than your favorite rapper.

One thing Beasley believed was that if things broke right, the Knicks could make the playoffs. It stands to note that some form of “if things broke right” about the Knicks has been said since the franchise last won an NBA Championship in 1973. Nevertheless, Beasley’s

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA#New York Knicks
TAGSMICHAEL BEASLEYNBANEW YORK KNICKS

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP