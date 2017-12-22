Getty Image

Kristaps Porzingis came back for the New York Knicks on Thursday night, but he wasn’t the one getting serenaded with MVP chants at the Garden.

That was Michael Beasley, who scored 18 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter as the Knicks beat the Celtics, 102-93, on Thursday night. It was a triumphant game for Beasley, who according to ESPN’s Chris Forsberg was “swarmed” by teammates after the game to celebrate his triumph.

Beasley added 10 rebounds in a game where he played just 25 minutes off the bench, but he made those minutes count. Still, for a player mostly known for his words, the MVP chants were a bit foreign to him.