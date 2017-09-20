Getty Image

Michael Beasley is now a member of the New York Knicks and, after just a few short weeks in the Big Apple, the former No. 2 overall pick already has a self-anointed nickname that is absolutely tremendous. Now, though, the 2017-2018 season is almost here and reality is setting in with regard to Beasley operating his one-of-a-kind game and off-court style in the country’s largest market.

One such example came this week when Ian Begley of ESPN caught up with Beasley for a delightful and wide-ranging interview. There are a number of highlights worth rehashing but the headliner is probably that the former Kansas State star and NBA journeyman believes that he is “your favorite player’s favorite player.”

“I’m still young, bro. I’m 28. I plan to play at least until I’m 43. So you do the math. My career is like none other, I think. I’ve wanted to be [at a high level] so long, but this or that, whether my fault or someone else’s fault, kept me [at a lower level]. I still think I have a chance to be one of the best in the NBA. I’m your favorite player’s favorite player. And it’s not enough for me for him to know that. I want the world to know that. So I’m still working hard as if I can be the best ever. If you doubt it, if you don’t believe it, it will just make my story that much better.”

Beasley has never lacked for confidence and it also jumps off the page that he “plans” to play for 15 more seasons and into his early 40’s. On one hand, Beasley has been sneakily effective on the offensive end in recent years. On the other, it seems like an annual adventure to see where he will land from a contract standpoint, throwing a potential wrench in his plan to make it to the 2030’s before retiring.