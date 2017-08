Getty Image

Michael Beasley‘s NBA journey has certainly had its peaks and valleys (maybe mostly valleys if we’re being honest), but his persistence about staying in the league the past couple of years has paid modest dividends. Now, it appears the former No. 2 pick will get another shot, this time in the bright lights of the big city.

New York Knicks and former No. 2 overall pick Michael Beasley are nearing agreement on a one-year deal, a league source told @BBallInsiders. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 8, 2017

Ian Begley of ESPN.com later confirmed the deal.