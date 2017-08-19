Michael Beasley’s New Self-Anointed Nickname Is Absolutely Tremendous

Getty Image

Michael Beasley has probably underachieved when taking his position as a former No. 2 overall pick into consideration. However, the former Kansas State forward and top-flight prospect has been an NBA contributor for nine seasons, and even in sometimes limited action, Beasley has a career scoring average of 12.6 points per game.

After a strong season in a reserve role with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016-2017, Beasley landed a deal with the New York Knicks. Now, in a lengthy interview with Marc Berman of the New York Post, the scoring forward put forth a self-imposed nickname that could be an all-timer.