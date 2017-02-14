What Was Michael Jordan's Greatest Season?

Relive Michael Jordan’s 10 Greatest All-Star Game Plays

#Michael Jordan #NBA All-Star 2017
02.14.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Michael Jordan made 14 All-Star appearances in his career (one for each full season he played in the NBA) and in those 14 All-Star games, the greatest basketball player of all time made some incredible plays. Narrowing that list down and ranking the top 10 seems impossible, but luckily YouTube user Oldskoolbball took the time to give us their list.

The 10 plays selected give you an awesome view of how great Jordan’s overall game was, from dunks to clutch jump shots, ridiculous layups to defensive mastery. Like the highlights from Kobe Bryant’s career as an All-Star, the changes in Jordan’s style are evident when looking at plays from the late ’90s/early ’00s compared to his early days as the game’s preeminent high flyer.

The thing that stands out to me, aside from the variety of ways Jordan was able to wow us, is how absurd his body control was in the air. His ability to float through the lane and contort himself around bigs like David Robinson to create the angle for a scoop layup (and then to have the touch to finish) was something to behold, and it’s on display on multiple occasions in this highlight reel.

However, the rarest clip of them all is of Jordan working in harmony with Isiah Thomas on the basketball court, considering their hated rivalry that most believe to be the reason Thomas wasn’t on the 1992 Dream Team.

