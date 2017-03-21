Jerry Krause, longtime Bulls GM and architect of the team’s six championships during the ’90s, passed away on Tuesday at 77. Krause was with the organization for more than 18 years, and his tenure there wasn’t always a smooth one as he sometimes clashed with both Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.
Following his death, however, Jordan took the high road and released a statement offering his condolences the Krause family while honoring the legacy he left behind in Chicago sports. Via TMZ Sports:
Jordan issued a statement to TMZ Sports through his rep saying, “Jerry was a key figure in the Chicago Bulls dynasty of the 1990s and meant so much to the Bulls, the White Sox and the entire city of Chicago.”
“My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Thelma, his family and friends.”
