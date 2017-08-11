Michael Jordan Is Helping Derek Jeter Buy The Marlins

Getty Image

Derek Jeter will always be incredibly famous, but the long-time New York Yankees shortstop (and future Hall of Fame inductee) has escaped from the microscope to some degree since retiring in 2014. However, that won’t be the case any longer, as the Miami Herald brings word that Jeter will be included in an ownership group that will purchase the Miami Marlins from Jeffrey Loria.

The report indicates that Jeter is partnering with Bruce Sherman, a businessman from New York, to fund the $1.2 billion price tag for the baseball franchise and, yet, Jeter isn’t even the biggest name involved in the pursuit. In fact, Jeter isn’t even the biggest sports name in the mix, as NBA legend and current Charlotte Hornets majority owner Michael Jordan is a part of the investment group that will be pulling the trigger on a deal.