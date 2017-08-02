Michael Jordan Thinks Kobe Stole All His Moves, And Weighs In On Bryant Vs. LeBron James Debate

08.02.17 11 mins ago

At center court of the Michael Jordan Flight School camp — the one where His Airness offered his thoughts on LaVar Ball — Michael Jordan answered a bevy of questions from campers all wanting to get a glimpse into the mind of the GOAT. Some questions provided interesting responses, like who’s his favorite artist (Jordan said for the moment, it’s Drake), who was the hardest player he guarded (NBA Hall of Famer Isaiah Thomas).

But his most interesting responses came from campers who wanted to get His Airness’s thoughts on the current state of the NBA, in particular who he thought was better, Kobe Bryant or LeBron James.

“There’s something about five that beats three,” Jordan replied.

Jordan clearly referring to the amount of championships both James and Bryant possess, but a campers follow up question proved a little more daunting for the six time champion. Who was better: Bryant or Jordan?

