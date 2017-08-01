Getty Image

LaVar Ball has had his fun. He’s called out Michael Jordan, ran his mouth at all possible times, and generally given people lots to talk about. But talk enough and people will notice. Shaq will write a diss track and include your name. on ESPN. Kids will even ask Michael Jordan questions about what Ball has said, and Jordan won’t hold back when he responds.

Jordan hosted a Q&A session at his Michael Jordan Flight School when someone in the crowd asked about “LaVar Ball and his kids.” In the past, Ball has said that he could beat Jordan 1-on-1, among other things. Ball’s on-court ability tends to suggest otherwise, and it’s obviously just talk for talk’s sake, but Jordan was asked and he had prepared for this question and was ready to respond.