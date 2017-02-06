If you were disappointed that LeBron James‘ feud with Charles Barkley didn’t feature someone comparing LeBron to Michael Jordan, then I have some good news. Former Bulls GM Jerry Krause decided to let everyone know that Jordan would never ask for help, something that LeBron has received some flack for doing over the last few weeks.
Krause appeared on The Vertical podcast to discuss, among other thing, LeBron wanting Cleveland to go get some additional reinforcements heading into this postseason. Because it is required that everything LeBron does gets compared to Jordan, Krause had this to say.
“I’ll say this about him, he never came to me and asked for other players. He never came to me and asked me to draft a player. He never came to me to ask me to trade for a player. Never once did that happen. Part of it was he thought he was so darn good he thought he could win without them, I’m sure of that … Michael was smart enough to understand the organization and he understood what we had to do as an organization … He never complained to me.”
I almost commented based upon the headline… the article eventually found its way to the point I was going to make. Jordan played in a different era, wherein superstars, for the most part, stuck with one team. They didn’t join forces with other superstars, then recruit complementing role players that are more than happy to take a reduced payday in order to win a championship. I am firmly in the “nobody will ever be better than MJ” camp, but what Lebron did against the greatest regular season team in NBA history last year was pretty damned amazing… & then that team added a top 5 in the league player without really losing anything. The only time that Jordan ever really had to face a roster that was better than his was early in his career when the Bad Boys were getting old & he was nearing his prime… but this Warriors team NEVER could’ve/would’ve been able to exist back then.
Well, that’s the rub. He’s not wrong. Jordan stayed hands-off and let Phil Jackson pick the team because Phil knew what they needed. LeBron picked his clients and friends and now they’re in a jam (possibly, I still don’t think so).
Phil made sure he had (along with Jordan and Pip) his 3-point specialist, a rebounder, big PG, big body at the 5, bench scorer and backups for each position. Instead of getting (or keeping if you like Delly) LeBron had them give his client J.R. a 57 million dollar contract.
So instead of getting mad at Krause for pointing out what Jordan didn’t do, get mad at the Cavs management and/or LeBron for what James did.
Why would he when Reinsdorf never payed him?? From 88-96 he made like 4million a season! Think about that all those years he was the face of the NBA, yet a lot of rookies& average players made more than him. Granted MJ made his money through the endorsements but still. MJ ought to refer to the united center as the place that “His Airness” built
Are you talking about Jordan’s salary? Because yeah, for a couple years Shaq, who was the #1 pick, made a couple mil more than him but that’s because Jordan signed his contract extension in the 80’s and Shaq came into the league in 1992-93. Magic was the face of the NBA for years and in his last year (1993-94) he was only making 2.5 million. Around 1996-97 when salaries jumped, Shaq went from 5.7 to 10.7 but Jordan went from 3.8 to 30.1.
I guess when you had the highest paid, most talented roster for 7-8 yrs but somehow only squeezed out 3 rings and 2 of em have asterisks, you and your supporters have to pretend that a team who actually done things the right way, thru the draft and under the salary cap then sign a big time FA is somehow not playing fair.. and even people that’s been in/around the league over 30yrs like Jerry Krause can’t understand what Lebron is going thru smh
“Jordan vs. LeBron debate that is impossible to answer definitively.”
It’s Jordan and it isn’t close.
“The Bulls always had the league’s best roster when Jordan was around”
Yeah, because it included Michael Jordan. I’ll take all stars Kyrie or Kevin Love or hallo of famers Bosh or Allen as my third best player over an old Rodman or Toni fuckin Kukoc any day.