Top 5 Dimes Of The '16-'17 NBA Season

Michael Jordan Never Asked The Bulls To Sign Players Like LeBron James Did

#LeBron James #Michael Jordan
02.06.17 1 hour ago 7 Comments

Getty Image

If you were disappointed that LeBron James‘ feud with Charles Barkley didn’t feature someone comparing LeBron to Michael Jordan, then I have some good news. Former Bulls GM Jerry Krause decided to let everyone know that Jordan would never ask for help, something that LeBron has received some flack for doing over the last few weeks.

Krause appeared on The Vertical podcast to discuss, among other thing, LeBron wanting Cleveland to go get some additional reinforcements heading into this postseason. Because it is required that everything LeBron does gets compared to Jordan, Krause had this to say.

“I’ll say this about him, he never came to me and asked for other players. He never came to me and asked me to draft a player. He never came to me to ask me to trade for a player. Never once did that happen. Part of it was he thought he was so darn good he thought he could win without them, I’m sure of that … Michael was smart enough to understand the organization and he understood what we had to do as an organization … He never complained to me.”

TOPICS#LeBron James#Michael Jordan
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron JamesMichael Jordan

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 6 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP