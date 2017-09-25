Michael Jordan Issued A Statement Supporting Free Speech In Light Of Trump’s Comments About Athletes

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan joined the many voices supporting athletes protesting the harsh words and abrupt dismissal of the Golden State Warriors and athletes in the NFL made by Donald Trump over the weekend.

Jordan issued a statement responding to Trump’s decision to uninvite the Warriors from visiting the White House before an official invitation was ever sent, mainly because point guard Stephen Curry said he would “politely decline” an invitation if it came. Trump also criticized currently unemployed quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s silent protest of police brutality against people of color, calling him a “son of a bitch” at a rally in Alabama on Friday.

Those two incidents sparked a rash of protests at NFL stadiums on Sunday and a number of reactions from NBA and NFL players online and at press conferences, including LeBron James calling the sitting president a “bum” on Twitter.

