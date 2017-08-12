Michael Jordan’s 1991 Appearance On ‘SNL’ Will Inspire Jordan Brand’s Newest Release

08.12.17 19 mins ago

NBC

Michael Jordan is one of many athletes who have appeared on Saturday Night Live, but few of those athletes have gotten their own shoe to celebrate the occasion. Jordan Brand announced on Friday that it’s bringing out a special colorway of its Air Jordan 6 Retro Pinnacle to honor the outfit Jordan wore when he hosted the comedy program in 1991.

The shoe was rumored for a few months, but Jordan Brand shared photos of it on Friday and finally set a release date. The shoe is modeled after the jacket Jordan wore during his sunglasses-clad monologue. The green satin jacket became iconic because of his 1991 hosting stint, and now its olive green has found its way to a retro pair of Jordans.

