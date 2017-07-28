Watch Video Game Michael Jordan Transform Right Before Your Eyes

07.28.17 2 hours ago

Hoops Hype

Michael Jordan looks a lot different today than he did in his prime. Sure, he’s still probably wearing Hanes underwear and a weirdly baggy shirt and some Nikes, but your favorite Washington Wizard of all-time has certainly gone through changes as time comes for us all.

That’s certainly the case in video games, where Jordan’s pixels have shifted significantly since he first took flight back in the 1980s. Hoops Hype put together every one of Jordan’s video game appearances, from battling Larry Bird to space aliens in Space Jam and into the modern NBA 2K era.

