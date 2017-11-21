Getty Image

The early portion of the 2017-2018 college basketball season has been (very) weird for projected top-five NBA Draft prospect Michael Porter Jr. and, on Tuesday afternoon, word broke as to why the talented forward has been largely absent from the proceedings at Missouri.

In short, the program announced that Porter Jr. will be going under the knife on Tuesday for what is described as a microdiscectomy and the projected recovery timetable will almost assuredly force Porter Jr. to miss his entire freshman season.