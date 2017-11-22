What Does Michael Porter Jr.’s Injury Mean For His Position As A Top Player In The 2018 NBA Draft?

11.22.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

At this early juncture, the 2018 NBA Draft appears to be loaded and, while that is often the case in November, the top-tier talent available this time around is quite appealing for the teams battling for ping-pong balls. European swingman Luka Doncic is perhaps the greatest prize, if only because he is far more proven than any potential one-and-done player could possibly be. The draft also features wildly intriguing modern big men in Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III and Arizona big man DeAndre Ayton at the top of the class.

That trio would represent an impressive group of elite-level prospects on its own (with Texas big man Mo Bamba on the cusp) but Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr. looked to be in the mix as a firmly entrenched member of the top-level quartet. Unfortunately, though, Porter’s freshman season in the SEC seems to be over before it began, as the consensus top-five high school prospect played only two minutes for the Tigers before disappearing with an odd injury. Now, Porter’s fate has been sealed and it appears as if he will miss the vast majority, if not all, of his only projected season at the college level.

In the grand scheme, there is nothing apparent in his current medical evaluation that would keep Porter from becoming the All-Star player that he projects to be. Evaluating 18-year-old prospects can sometimes be a perilous exercise, but the 6’10 future power forward is quite polished and established when compared to other players his age, bringing a tantalizing skill set at a modern NBA position that translates well with his complete physical package.

Around The Web

TAGSCollege BasketballMichael Porter Jr.MISSOURI TIGERSNBA Draft 2018

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP