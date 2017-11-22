Getty Image

At this early juncture, the 2018 NBA Draft appears to be loaded and, while that is often the case in November, the top-tier talent available this time around is quite appealing for the teams battling for ping-pong balls. European swingman Luka Doncic is perhaps the greatest prize, if only because he is far more proven than any potential one-and-done player could possibly be. The draft also features wildly intriguing modern big men in Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III and Arizona big man DeAndre Ayton at the top of the class.

That trio would represent an impressive group of elite-level prospects on its own (with Texas big man Mo Bamba on the cusp) but Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr. looked to be in the mix as a firmly entrenched member of the top-level quartet. Unfortunately, though, Porter’s freshman season in the SEC seems to be over before it began, as the consensus top-five high school prospect played only two minutes for the Tigers before disappearing with an odd injury. Now, Porter’s fate has been sealed and it appears as if he will miss the vast majority, if not all, of his only projected season at the college level.

In the grand scheme, there is nothing apparent in his current medical evaluation that would keep Porter from becoming the All-Star player that he projects to be. Evaluating 18-year-old prospects can sometimes be a perilous exercise, but the 6’10 future power forward is quite polished and established when compared to other players his age, bringing a tantalizing skill set at a modern NBA position that translates well with his complete physical package.