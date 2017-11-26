Michael Porter Jr. Hints He Could Return From Surgery Sooner Than Expected

11.26.17 45 mins ago

Getty Image

Michael Porter Jr. is one of the top prospects in the 2018 NBA Draft and could potentially go No. 1 overall, but a recent injury might threaten his status as a possible top overall choice.

Last Tuesday, the Missouri Tigers announced that their star freshman had to undergo surgery that would require 3-4 months of recovery. That timetable given by the school meant Porter would likely miss his entire one-and-done college season after barely touching the floor at all for the Tigers.

But over the weekend, Porter posted a somewhat ambiguous message to fans on his Instagram account, hinting that he could be back in action sooner than expected. Porter’s post is a picture of his living room with the caption “whoever said it was going to take 3-4 months to recover lied.”

TAGS2018 NBA DraftMichael Porter Jr.MISSOURI TIGERS

