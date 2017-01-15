ESPN SportsNation host Michelle Beadle is calling for someone to knock Grayson Allen out? What? 2wrongs don't make it right. pic.twitter.com/PcjIJF5LIo — Gary Viggers (@coachviggers) January 11, 2017

It’s no secret that Duke’s Grayson Allen is probably the most hated college basketball player in America right now. According to Michelle Beadle of ESPN someone needs to do something about this and knock the Blue Devils’ guard out.

“What have I said?” Beadle asked her colleagues on SportsNation. “Knock. Him. Out. Enough is enough, I don’t need him to be punished, I don’t need mommy and daddy to step in. I need an opponent to say ‘enough.’”

Allen has been in the headlines this year, not for his play, but for repeated on-court incidents. While his play has been solid (he’s averaging 15.7 points per game for the Blue Devils), Allen has tripped an opponent, kicked an opponent below the belt, and pushed an opposing coach after he flew into the Florida State bench. The tripping was the biggest story of them all, as Allen got suspended for the incident, largely because he got in trouble several times for tripping opponents last year.