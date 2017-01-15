Michelle Beadle Thinks Someone Needs To Say ‘Enough Is Enough’ And Knock Grayson Allen Out

01.15.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

It’s no secret that Duke’s Grayson Allen is probably the most hated college basketball player in America right now. According to Michelle Beadle of ESPN someone needs to do something about this and knock the Blue Devils’ guard out.

“What have I said?” Beadle asked her colleagues on SportsNation. “Knock. Him. Out. Enough is enough, I don’t need him to be punished, I don’t need mommy and daddy to step in. I need an opponent to say ‘enough.’”

Allen has been in the headlines this year, not for his play, but for repeated on-court incidents. While his play has been solid (he’s averaging 15.7 points per game for the Blue Devils), Allen has tripped an opponent, kicked an opponent below the belt, and pushed an opposing coach after he flew into the Florida State bench. The tripping was the biggest story of them all, as Allen got suspended for the incident, largely because he got in trouble several times for tripping opponents last year.

TAGSCollege BasketballDUKE BLUE DEVILSGRAYSON ALLENMICHELLE BEADLE

Around The Web

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 days ago 28 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 7 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP