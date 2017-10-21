Twitter

Michelle Beadle is sick of LaVar Ball and more than a bit upset at her own network facilitating the Big Baller Brand’s incessant ranting.

The SportsNation host went off during a segment about Lonzo Ball’s disappointing NBA debut, telling his father to “go away” after he bombastically insisted he had a good game despite getting bodied by Patrick Beverley and the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

The performance was a gleeful one for Beverely, who wanted to show the NBA rookie that his father’s words are going to get him a lot of attention from defenders in the NBA. Lonzo, however, was undeterred by his failure, and his father appeared on SportsCenter after the game to have a back-and-forth with Stephen A. Smith that amounted to little more than outright grandstanding.

But on Friday’s SportsNation, Beadle had enough of the Ball talk, calling LaVar “garbage” and a “clown” for his antics and his inability to leave his son’s career alone.