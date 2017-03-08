Twitter/@ShepMatt

The Michigan basketball team is the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Basketball Tournament that tipped off in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. The Wolverines don’t play until Thursday at noon ET against Illinois, but Michigan’s basketball team has far bigger issues than the Illini.

Michigan’s team plane ran off the end of the runway and through a fence, sustaining damage, after pilots had to abort takeoff due to excessively high winds (upwards of 60 mph). The team did not suffer any injuries, but it was an extremely scary incident and the players had to use the emergency exits to get off of the plane.

Scary — Michigan hoops team plane involved in an accident after aborting a takeoff in high winds. Plane skid off runway. Everyone is safe. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 8, 2017