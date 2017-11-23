ESPN

Gambling on sports is, just generally, a bad idea. There are so many things that can go wrong and, for the most part, the players and coaches involved could care less about spreads and totals. That said, there’s nothing quite like finding yourself heavily invested in the goings on of a game involving teams that you would otherwise have no connection to.

Early and late season college basketball often provides some of the most exciting gambling action, because of the strange out of conference matchups you get in tournaments prior to conference play and then in the NCAA tournament itself. Out in Hawaii, the Maui Invitational is one of the classic early season tournaments and on Wednesday night VCU took on Michigan in an intriguing non-conference matchup.

The Wolverines came into the game favored by seven points over the higher ranked (but stumbling out of the gate) Rams. As the game winded down, it was clear Michigan was going to win but the Rams looked like they were in great position to cover. And then, disaster struck for those with VCU +7.