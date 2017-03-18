Michigan Continues To Roll During Its Completely Unthinkable March

Getty Image

The Michigan Wolverines weren’t supposed to win a shootout against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the NCAA Tournament. After all, John Beilein’s team employs a glacial pace on both ends by design and, given the offensive explosiveness of their opponent, a low-scoring game with a slower tempo seemed to favor the 7th-seeded Wolverines. After 40 minutes of insanely entertaining basketball, Michigan escaped with a 92-91 victory to advance to the Round of 32.

This was strangely fitting, because Michigan’s current run that began before the NCAA Tournament tipped off has been both unthinkable and utterly amazing.

“It shows the incredible resiliency of this group. We’ve been showing it for a few weeks now. No matter what happens, we’re going to find a way. Today it was the 3-point shot and that kid over there.”

Those are the words of sophomore big man Mo Wagner in the aftermath of the Oklahoma State victory. His comments were directed toward senior point guard Derrick Walton. While Walton was not selected as even a first-team All-Big Ten guard this season (a tidbit that any Michigan will quickly share without prompting), the seasoned veteran has morphed into one of the best players in the country.

Oklahoma State’s Jawun Evans, who is seen as a legitimate NBA first-round talent, scored 23 points, dished out 12 assists and grabbed seven rebounds in the game. That, in itself, would seemingly indicate that Walton was soundly defeated in his individual match-up at point guard, but Michigan’s leader submitted a 26-point, 11-assist performance that included big shot after big shot down the stretch.

That was nothing new from Walton, who was easily Michigan’s most outstanding player during an unlikely run to the Big Ten title in Washington, D.C. last week. By now, you likely know that the Wolverines’ trip began with a perilous plane crash, and after four wins in four days, head coach John Beilein said that his team would “win a Final Four if we could execute everything” in the way that they did while exiting the broken aircraft.