Getty Image

The Memphis Grizzlies continue to struggle mightily in the absence of star point guard Mike Conley and, unfortunately, the team’s dire need for point guard help won’t be assuaged just yet. On Monday afternoon, the Grizzlies announced that Conley “continues to participate in therapy and treatment to alleviate soreness in his left heel, as he progresses towards returning to on-court activities.”

From there, the team indicated that another update will not be available for approximately two weeks and, by proxy, that means Conley won’t be returning to the floor in the immediate future.

Grizzlies announce that PG Mike Conley continues treatment on his left heel and will be out at least two more weeks. The team announced on Nov. 29 that Conley would return in two to three weeks. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 18, 2017

Conley last participated in game on Nov. 13 and, when he left the lineup, the Grizzlies were 7-6. Since then, the team has fired its head coach in David Fizdale, waded through Marc Gasol trade rumors and, perhaps most glaringly, crawled to a dismal 2-15 record on the floor.

While Conley’s absence is not solely to blame for the Grizzlies’ fall from grace, this was always a team constructed in the image of its dynamic duo consisting of Conley and Gasol. Without their backcourt engine, the lack of talent has been evident on the floor in Memphis.

The ship has likely sailed when it comes to the Grizzlies seriously challenging for the playoffs given the team’s 9-21 record in mid-December. Still, it would go a long way toward stabilization if Conley could return soon and, without him, the prognosis is not ideal.