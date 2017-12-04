Getty Image

On April 30, 2014, Mike D’Antoni resigned as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, and after back-to-back rough stops with the Knicks and Lakers, many questioned if D’Antoni’s NBA head coaching career was over. It wasn’t, of course, as the Houston Rockets hired D’Antoni in the summer of 2016, and a year later he took home the NBA’s Coach of the Year Award, proving that he could still hang amongst the NBA’s best.

When D’Antoni resigned in 2014, former Lakers great and current president of basketball operations, Magic Johnson, was excited … to say the least.

Happy days are here again! Mike D'Antoni resigns as the Lakers coach. I couldn't be happier! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 1, 2014

“Happy days are here again! Mike D’Antoni resigns as the Lakers coach. I couldn’t be happier!”

Johnson wasn’t the president of basketball operations for the Lakers at the time, so while it’s still hilariously disrespectful, it’s not as if Johnson was an employee of the team praising D’Antoni’s exit. Magic’s tweet was met with both laughter and criticism. Some thought it was a funny tweet (because it was), and others felt like it was a classless move on Johnson’s part (which it probably also was).