Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov has apparently found himself wrapped up in the Russian Olympic doping scandal. According to reports, a whistleblower into the investigation that led to the International Olympic Committee banning Russia from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games may have pointed to the billionaire in a scheme to keep doping quiet with massive bribes.

Prokhorov, who bought the Nets in 2010, is also the president of Russia’s biathlon association. And while the sport isn’t as popular in the United States as other Olympic sports, it’s a huge deal in Russia. With the 2014 games hosted by Russia in Sochi, special attention was paid to winning medals for the home country.

Prokhorov promised he would resign if Russia didn’t win at least two gold medals in Sochi, and according to the Wall Street Journal he was credited with leading an anti-doping crackdown in a sport that’s often rife with violations.