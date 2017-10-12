Getty Image

Los Angeles is buzzing with excitement for a rookie point guard right now that’s transforming the game with his passing ability. I of course am talking about Milos Teodosic.

The 30-year-old rookie from Serbia is taking the NBA by storm thanks to the ridiculous passing exhibitions he’s been putting on in the preseason. For the past few years, Teodosic highlight reels have been passed around in corners of the NBA internet, as people fawned over his propensity to make ridiculous passes and his absurd court vision.

Now, Teodosic is here in the NBA with the Clippers, taking the reigns as L.A.’s resident point god from the recently departed Chris Paul. Part of the appeal of Teodosic is that he looks like a dock worker that stumbled into an NBA arena on his cigarette break and started dropping dimes. His flowing, unkempt hair and grizzly beard give him a certain everyman quality, but apparently some in L.A. want to change that.