Milos Teodosic had already made a name for himself in international basketball but his delayed arrival in America has also started with a pretty impressive splash. The Serbian point guard had a stunning debut with the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, wowing the crowd with some impressive passing. If anything, he upped the ante while you were sleeping and the Clippers took on the Toronto Raptors in Hawaii early Wednesday.

Teodosic scored his first basket with the Clippers to start the game after he went scoreless in his first preseason appearance with LA. But the 30-year-old was not brought to America to get buckets. He was brought to drop dimes, and that’s exactly what he did early Wednesday morning.

Many bemoaned the fall of Lob City with Chris Paul shipped off to Houston, but Teodosic looks extremely comfortable in what could be a stupid fun Clippers offense this season.